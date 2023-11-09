If you live in Fort Bend County, Texas and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Panola County
  • Jefferson County
  • Upshur County
  • Deaf Smith County
  • Sherman County
  • Dawson County
  • Rusk County
  • Duval County
  • San Saba County
  • Lamar County

    • Fort Bend County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Furr High School at Iowa Colony High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Rosharon, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Waltrip High School at Fulshear High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Rosenberg, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Travis High School - Fort Bend at Katy High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Katy, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Katy Jordan High School at Hightower High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Sugar Land, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tompkins High School at Ridge Point High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Missouri City, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Needville High School at Jack Yates High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Katy, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marshall High School - Fort Bend at Randle High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Rosenberg, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    James E Taylor High School at George Ranch High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11
    • Location: Sugar Land, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.