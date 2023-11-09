Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Garrison High School vs. Leon High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Leon High School will host Garrison High School on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Garrison vs. Leon Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Jacksonville, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Leon County Games This Week
Tidehaven High School at Buffalo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kopperl High School at Oakwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Oakwood, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Nacogdoches County Games This Week
TBD at Garrison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Garrison, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.