If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Howard County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Howard County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Riverside High School at Big Spring High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Forsan High School at Stamford High School