Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kaufman County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football competition in Kaufman County, Texas this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Kaufman County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Kaufman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Forney High School at Memorial High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Forney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Forney High School at Garland High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Mesquite, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Texas City High School at Terrell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
