Alvarado High School will host Kennedale High School on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kennedale vs. Alvarado Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Alvarado, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Johnson County Games This Week

Grandview High School at Fairfield High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Waxahachie, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Oak High School at Centennial High School - Burleson

  • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Red Oak, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Tarrant County Games This Week

Colleyville Heritage High School at Denton High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Grapevine, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 6
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Martin High School - Arlington at Berkner High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Grapevine High School at Emerson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Grapevine, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Oak Cliff High School at Everman High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Dallas , TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Stephenville High School at Western Hills High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Stephenville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Boswell High School at Carroll High School - Southlake

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Southlake , TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Seagoville High School at Summit High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Mansfield, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Arlington High School at Highland Park High School - Dallas

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Highland Park, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Byron Nelson High School at Crowley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Justin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wakeland High School at Timberview High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Mansfield, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Frisco, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 1
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Arlington Heights High School at Lake Dallas High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Corinth, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Richland High School at Frisco High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Haltom, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bowie High School - Arlington at Jesuit College Prep School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Country Christian School at Dallas Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.