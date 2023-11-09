Lamar vs. SMU: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 9
The SMU Mustangs (2-0) and the Lamar Cardinals (1-0) hit the court in a game with no set line at Moody Coliseum on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Lamar vs. SMU Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: Moody Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
- In Lamar's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times.
- Against the spread, the Cardinals were 14-10-0 last season.
- SMU (11-18-0 ATS) covered the spread 37.9% of the time, 20.4% less often than Lamar (14-10-0) last season.
Lamar vs. SMU Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|SMU
|70.3
|138.2
|75.6
|150.1
|142.0
|Lamar
|67.9
|138.2
|74.5
|150.1
|141.7
Additional Lamar Insights & Trends
- The Cardinals' 67.9 points per game last year were 7.7 fewer points than the 75.6 the Mustangs allowed.
- Lamar put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 3-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 75.6 points.
Lamar vs. SMU Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|SMU
|11-18-0
|19-10-0
|Lamar
|14-10-0
|10-14-0
Lamar vs. SMU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|SMU
|Lamar
|7-9
|Home Record
|6-9
|1-10
|Away Record
|2-12
|6-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|2-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|70.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.3
|68.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|63.2
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-7-0
|9-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-7-0
