Marlin High School plays at Kerens High School on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT, in 2A - action.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marlin vs. Kerens Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Hewitts, TX

Hewitts, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Navarro County Games This Week

Bells High School at Mildred High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Royse City, TX

Royse City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Dawson ISD at Linden-Kildare High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Royse City, TX

Royse City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Falls County Games This Week

Chilton High School at Louise High School