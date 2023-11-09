If you reside in Moore County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

    Thursday

    Decatur High School at Dumas High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Snyder, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Sunray High School at Wheeler High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Wheeler, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

