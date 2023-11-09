How to Watch the NBA on Thursday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's NBA slate features two contests, including the matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo and Max! Use our links to sign up today!
Today's NBA Games
The Indiana Pacers host the Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks look to pull off a road win at the Pacers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSIN, and BSWI
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 5-3
- MIL Record: 5-2
- IND Stats: 126.0 PPG (first in NBA), 121.3 Opp. PPG (26th)
- MIL Stats: 117.1 PPG (eighth in NBA), 119.4 Opp. PPG (25th)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (20.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 12.3 APG)
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (24.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIL -3.5
- MIL Odds to Win: -165
- IND Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 242.5 points
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
The Orlando Magic take on the Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks look to pull of an away win at the Magic on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSFL, and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ORL Record: 4-3
- ATL Record: 4-3
- ORL Stats: 108.6 PPG (24th in NBA), 105.4 Opp. PPG (third)
- ATL Stats: 122.0 PPG (second in NBA), 116.7 Opp. PPG (23rd)
Players to Watch
- ORL Key Player: Franz Wagner (21.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (21.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 10.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: ATL -3.5
- ATL Odds to Win: -150
- ORL Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 232.5 points
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.