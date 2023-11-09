NFL Games on TV: Channel & Free Streaming Options | Week 10
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Week 10 NFL schedule features top teams in action. Among those games is the Cleveland Browns playing the Baltimore Ravens.
Continue reading to see how to watch every NFL game this week.
NFL Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, November 9
Amazon Prime Video
|Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots
|9:30 AM ET, Sunday, November 12
NFL Network
|Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
FOX
|Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
CBS
|San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
FOX
|Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
CBS
|Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
CBS
|New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
FOX
|Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
CBS
|Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
CBS
|New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
FOX
|Washington Commanders at Seattle Seahawks
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
FOX
|New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
NBC
|Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, November 13
ESPN
