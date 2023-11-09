Should you bet on Radek Faksa to light the lamp when the Dallas Stars and the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Faksa stats and insights

Faksa is yet to score through seven games this season.

In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Faksa has zero points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 39 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

