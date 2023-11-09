Thursday's game at Teague Center has the Rice Owls (1-0) going head-to-head against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) at 8:00 PM (on November 9). Our computer prediction projects a win for Rice by a score of 71-67, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Owls enter this contest after a 70-38 win over Houston Christian on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Rice vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rice vs. Abilene Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 71, Abilene Christian 67

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rice Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Owls' +149 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game) was a result of scoring 71.7 points per game (56th in college basketball) while giving up 67 per contest (248th in college basketball).

Rice scored fewer points in conference play (69.4 per game) than overall (71.7).

At home, the Owls put up 73.5 points per game last season, 2.5 more than they averaged on the road (71).

Rice allowed 66.3 points per game at home last season, and 68 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.