Thursday's game that pits the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-0) versus the Utah Valley Wolverines (1-0) at Bernard Johnson Coliseum is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-68 in favor of Sam Houston. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on November 9.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: Bernard Johnson Coliseum

Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Sam Houston 69, Utah Valley 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley

Computer Predicted Spread: Sam Houston (-0.9)

Sam Houston (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 137.6

Sam Houston Performance Insights

On offense, Sam Houston was the 162nd-ranked team in the country (72.2 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was fourth-best (59.3 points conceded per game).

On the boards, the Bearkats were 58th in the country in rebounds (33.9 per game) last year. They were sixth-best in rebounds allowed (26.6 per game).

Sam Houston was 143rd in the nation in assists (13.5 per game) last season.

Last year, the Bearkats were 92nd in college basketball in 3-point makes (8.1 per game) and 17th-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%).

Sam Houston gave up 7.7 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.0% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 240th and 120th, respectively, in college basketball.

The Bearkats attempted 37.3% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 31% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempted 62.7% of their shots, with 69% of their makes coming from there.

