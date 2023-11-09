The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-0) go up against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

SFA vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SFA Stats Insights

  • The 'Jacks' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Blue Raiders had given up to their opponents (44.8%).
  • SFA went 17-3 when it shot better than 44.8% from the field.
  • The 'Jacks were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Blue Raiders finished 76th.
  • The 'Jacks' 75.8 points per game last year were 8.0 more points than the 67.8 the Blue Raiders gave up.
  • SFA went 17-6 last season when it scored more than 67.8 points.

SFA Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, SFA put up 78.4 points per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged away (76.3).
  • At home, the 'Jacks allowed 64.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 78.6.
  • Beyond the arc, SFA knocked down more treys away (7.1 per game) than at home (6.2) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (42.7%) than at home (35.9%).

SFA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 North American W 96-68 William R. Johnson Coliseum
11/9/2023 @ Middle Tennessee - Murphy Athletic Center
11/13/2023 @ Northwestern State - Prather Coliseum
11/19/2023 Loyola Marymount - John Gray Gymnasium

