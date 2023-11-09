How to Watch SFA vs. Middle Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-0) go up against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
SFA vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SFA Stats Insights
- The 'Jacks' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Blue Raiders had given up to their opponents (44.8%).
- SFA went 17-3 when it shot better than 44.8% from the field.
- The 'Jacks were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Blue Raiders finished 76th.
- The 'Jacks' 75.8 points per game last year were 8.0 more points than the 67.8 the Blue Raiders gave up.
- SFA went 17-6 last season when it scored more than 67.8 points.
SFA Home & Away Comparison
- At home, SFA put up 78.4 points per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged away (76.3).
- At home, the 'Jacks allowed 64.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 78.6.
- Beyond the arc, SFA knocked down more treys away (7.1 per game) than at home (6.2) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (42.7%) than at home (35.9%).
SFA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|North American
|W 96-68
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Northwestern State
|-
|Prather Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
