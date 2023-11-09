We have 2023 high school football action in Shelby County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Shelby County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Shelbyville High School at Groveton JrSr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Nacogdoches, TX

Nacogdoches, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Timpson High School at Corrigan-Camden High School