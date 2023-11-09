Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Sherman County, Texas this week? We have the information below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sherman County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Sundown High School at Stratford High School - Stratford

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Canyon, TX

Canyon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Morton High School at Stratford High School - Stratford