On Thursday, November 9, Bishop High School will host Sinton High School, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.

Sinton vs. Bishop High Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Corpus Christi, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Nueces County Games This Week

A. C. Jones High School at Calallen High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Calallen, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Tuloso-Midway High School at La Vernia High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: La Vernia, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other San Patricio County Games This Week

Roma High School at Gregory-Portland High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Portland, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Odem High School at Natalia High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Jourdanton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

