How to Watch SMU vs. Lamar on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The SMU Mustangs (2-0) take on the Lamar Cardinals (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.
SMU vs. Lamar Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- South Carolina State vs South Florida (7:00 PM ET | November 9)
- Northwestern State vs Tulane (7:00 PM ET | November 9)
SMU Stats Insights
- The Mustangs made 42.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.5 percentage points lower than the Cardinals allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- SMU had a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Cardinals ranked 117th in rebounding in college basketball. The Mustangs finished 210th.
- Last year, the Mustangs averaged just 4.2 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Cardinals gave up (74.5).
- SMU had an 8-4 record last season when putting up more than 74.5 points.
SMU Home & Away Comparison
- SMU scored 70.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.8 points per contest.
- In home games, the Mustangs ceded 12.3 fewer points per game (70.8) than in away games (83.1).
- In home games, SMU averaged 1.1 more three-pointers per game (7.1) than in away games (6). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to away from home (28%).
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|S'western Assemblies
|W 82-63
|Moody Coliseum
|11/8/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 90-53
|Moody Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|Lamar
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
