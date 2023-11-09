How to Watch TCU vs. Omaha on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (1-0) go up against the Omaha Mavericks (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
TCU vs. Omaha Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
TCU Stats Insights
- The Horned Frogs shot 45.4% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Mavericks allowed to opponents.
- TCU had a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.8% from the field.
- The Horned Frogs were the 86th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Mavericks finished 270th.
- Last year, the Horned Frogs recorded 75.3 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 76.2 the Mavericks gave up.
- TCU went 13-0 last season when scoring more than 76.2 points.
TCU Home & Away Comparison
- TCU scored 77.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.5 more points than it averaged in road games (72.4).
- In 2022-23, the Horned Frogs surrendered 63.5 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 76.3.
- When playing at home, TCU drained 0.4 more threes per game (5.4) than away from home (5.0). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to in away games (28.5%).
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Southern
|W 108-75
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/9/2023
|Omaha
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/14/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/17/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
