Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tyler County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in Tyler County, Texas this week? We've got you covered.
Tyler County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Orangefield High School at Woodville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Lumberton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Medina High School at Chester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Bryan, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
