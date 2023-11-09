Whiteface High School plays on the road against Van Horn High School at 6:00 PM CT on Thursday, November 9.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Whiteface vs. Van Horn Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 6:00 PM CT

6:00 PM CT Location: Rankin, TX

Rankin, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Cochran County Games This Week

Morton High School at Lockney High School