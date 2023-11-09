Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wichita County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Wichita County, Texas this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Wichita County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Wichita Falls High School at Canyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Childress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Wichita Christian School at Christian Heritage Classical School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Longview, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brock High School at Iowa Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Graham, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
