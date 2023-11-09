Will Wyatt Johnston score a goal when the Dallas Stars take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Wyatt Johnston score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnston stats and insights

In four of 11 games this season, Johnston has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.

Johnston has no points on the power play.

He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 39 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

