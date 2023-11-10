The NC State Wolfpack (1-0) face the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Abilene Christian vs. NC State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

The Wildcats' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.8 percentage points higher than the Wolfpack allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

Abilene Christian went 10-5 when it shot higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Wildcats were the 298th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Wolfpack finished 60th.

The Wildcats scored just 4.2 more points per game last year (75.0) than the Wolfpack gave up (70.8).

Abilene Christian put together a 10-5 record last season in games it scored more than 70.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison

Abilene Christian scored 81.3 points per game at home last season, and 71.5 away.

At home, the Wildcats conceded 64.0 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than they allowed away (78.2).

Abilene Christian knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than away (36.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule