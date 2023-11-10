Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Axtell High School vs. Valley Mills High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Valley Mills High School is hosting Axtell High School at 6:30 PM CT on Friday, November 10.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Axtell vs. Valley Mills Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT
- Location: McGregor, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Bosque County Games This Week
Walnut Springs High School at Oglesby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Valley Mills, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kopperl High School at Oakwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Oakwood, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iredell High School at Calvert High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Jonesboro, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other McLennan County Games This Week
Mart High School at Cumby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Athens, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yoakum High School at Lorena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Robinson High School at Cuero High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cayuga High School at Riesel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Madisonville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
David Crockett High School at Waco University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School at Brazos Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.