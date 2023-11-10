Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bailey County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Bailey County, Texas this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Bailey County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Muleshoe High School at Lamesa High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Littlefield, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
