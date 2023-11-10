In 1A - play on Friday, November 10, Motley County High School will host Benjamin High School at 6:20 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Benjamin vs. Motley County Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 6:20 PM CT
  • Location: Matador, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Knox County Games This Week

Kress High School at Knox City High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Paducah, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Knox City High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Knox City, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.