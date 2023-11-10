Farmersville High School will host Caddo Mills High School in 4A - District 13 play on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Caddo Mills vs. Farmersville Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Greenville, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Collin County Games This Week

Lone Star High School at W T White High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Frisco, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Kaufman High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Plano, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lewisville High School at Allen High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Allen, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Plano East Senior High School at Prosper High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Prosper, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockwall High School at Wylie High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Rockwall, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney High School at Marcus High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: McKinney, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wakeland High School at Timberview High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Mansfield, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Frisco, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 1
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney North High School at Barbers Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Allen, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Reedy High School at Newman Smith High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Frisco, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Richland High School at Frisco High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Haltom, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pine Tree High School at Lovejoy High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Lucas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Celina High School at Paris High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Allen, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Melissa High School at Whitehouse High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Melissa, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Hunt County Games This Week

Tatum High School at Commerce High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Lindale, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.