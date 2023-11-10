Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chambers County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Chambers County, Texas this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chambers County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Round Rock Westwood High School at East Chambers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: New Caney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney North High School at Barbers Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.