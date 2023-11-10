Clay County, Texas has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clay County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Alvord High School at Midway High School - Henrietta

  • Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Henrietta, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.