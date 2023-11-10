There is an intriguing high school matchup -- Dawson High School - Pearland vs. Clear Creek High School -- in Pearland, TX on Friday, November 10, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.

Clear Creek vs. Dawson Pearland Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Pearland, TX

Pearland, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Brazoria County Games This Week

Jasper High School at Columbia High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Huffman, TX

Huffman, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Galveston County Games This Week

Hitchcock High School at Academy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Strake Jesuit College Prep at Clear Falls High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Webster, TX

Webster, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

