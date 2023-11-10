Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dawson County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Dawson County, Texas. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Dawson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Muleshoe High School at Lamesa High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Littlefield, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
