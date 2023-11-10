Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Denton County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Denton County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Denton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marcus High School at Prosper High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flower Mound High School at Diamond Hill- Jarvis High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guyer High School at Billy Ryan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lewisville High School at South Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
