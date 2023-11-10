Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Foard County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Foard County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Foard County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Crowell High School at Jayton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Jayton, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.