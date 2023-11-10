High school basketball is happening today in Fort Bend County, Texas, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Fort Bend County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kempner High School at Dulles High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Paetow High School at Elkins High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Missouri City, TX

Missouri City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Brazoswood at Austin High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Springs High School at Travis High School - Fort Bend