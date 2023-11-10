On Friday, November 10, beginning at 6:00 PM MT, Eastwood High School will meet Frenship High School in El Paso, TX.

Frenship vs. Eastwood Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM MT
  • Location: El Paso, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other El Paso County Games This Week

Anthony High School at Hawley High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Wink, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverside High School at Big Spring High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Corpus Christi, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

West Plains High School at Clint High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Seminole, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Palo Duro High School at Canutillo High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on November 10
  • Location: El Paso, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Tornillo High School at Wall High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Wall, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Tascosa High School at Del Valle High School - El Paso

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10
  • Location: El Paso, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Agua Dulce High School at Center Point High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Kennedy, TX
  • Conference: 2A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lubbock County Games This Week

Idalou High School at Spearman High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Canyon, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Estacado High School at Bowie High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Pecos, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Lubbock Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Lubbock, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Shallowater High School at Slaton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Lubbock, TX
  • Conference: 3A - District 2
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

