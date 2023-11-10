Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Frenship High School vs. Eastwood High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
On Friday, November 10, beginning at 6:00 PM MT, Eastwood High School will meet Frenship High School in El Paso, TX.
Frenship vs. Eastwood Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other El Paso County Games This Week
Anthony High School at Hawley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Wink, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverside High School at Big Spring High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Plains High School at Clint High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Seminole, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palo Duro High School at Canutillo High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on November 10
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tornillo High School at Wall High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Wall, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tascosa High School at Del Valle High School - El Paso
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Agua Dulce High School at Center Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Kennedy, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Lubbock County Games This Week
Idalou High School at Spearman High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Canyon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Estacado High School at Bowie High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Pecos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lubbock Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shallowater High School at Slaton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
