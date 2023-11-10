On Friday, November 10, beginning at 7:00 PM CT, Greenwood High School will play Glen Rose High School in Abilene, TX.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Glen Rose vs. Greenwood Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Abilene, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.