Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Grayson County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Grayson County, Texas has high school football games on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Grayson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Jim Ned High School at Whitesboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Burleson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall High School at Denison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Marshall, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
