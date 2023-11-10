Jeremy Sochan plus his San Antonio Spurs teammates face off versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, a 126-105 loss against the Knicks, Sochan put up 16 points, six rebounds and five assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Sochan's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jeremy Sochan Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-104)

Over 9.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-135)

Over 4.5 (-135) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-106)

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Timberwolves gave up 115.8 points per game last year, 18th in the league.

The Timberwolves were the 22nd-ranked team in the league last year, giving up 44.7 boards per game.

The Timberwolves gave up 25.0 assists per game last year (10th in the NBA).

The Timberwolves gave up 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 16th in the NBA in that category.

Jeremy Sochan vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/26/2022 28 12 1 2 2 1 1 10/24/2022 23 14 4 1 0 0 1

