Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Katy Jordan High School vs. Hightower High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, Hightower High School will host Katy Jordan High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
JHS vs. Hightower Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Fort Bend County Games This Week
Furr High School at Iowa Colony High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Rosharon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waltrip High School at Fulshear High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Travis High School - Fort Bend at Katy High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tompkins High School at Ridge Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Missouri City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Needville High School at Jack Yates High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall High School - Fort Bend at Randle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James E Taylor High School at George Ranch High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
