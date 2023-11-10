Keldon Johnson's San Antonio Spurs take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 126-105 loss to the Knicks (his last action) Johnson put up nine points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

If you'd like to place a wager on Johnson's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-108)

Over 18.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+116)

Over 5.5 (+116) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-118)

Over 3.5 (-118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-115)

Looking to bet on one or more of Johnson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Timberwolves were 18th in the league last season, conceding 115.8 points per game.

Giving up 44.7 rebounds per game last year, the Timberwolves were 22nd in the NBA in that category.

The Timberwolves conceded 25 assists per game last season (10th in the league).

Allowing 12.3 made three-pointers per game last season, the Timberwolves were 16th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Keldon Johnson vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2022 38 25 6 8 5 1 1 10/26/2022 33 27 4 3 5 0 0 10/24/2022 34 18 3 4 1 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.