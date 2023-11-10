Friday's contest between the UT Arlington Mavericks (0-1) and the Lamar Cardinals (1-0) at College Park Center has a projected final score of 70-66 based on our computer prediction, with UT Arlington securing the victory. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM on November 10.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 108-34 victory against Texas College in their last outing on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Lamar vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lamar vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Arlington 70, Lamar 66

Other Southland Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lamar Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cardinals' +132 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game) was a result of scoring 64.4 points per game (194th in college basketball) while giving up 60.3 per outing (74th in college basketball).

In conference play, Lamar averaged more points (65.8 per game) than it did overall (64.4) in 2022-23.

The Cardinals averaged 68.6 points per game at home last season, and 58.1 on the road.

Lamar gave up fewer points at home (58.4 per game) than away (62.1) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.