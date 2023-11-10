Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lavaca County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Lavaca County, Texas this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lavaca County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Shiner High School at Freer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Freer, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin High School at Hallettsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Franklin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.