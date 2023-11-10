Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Lavaca County, Texas this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lavaca County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Shiner High School at Freer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Freer, TX

Freer, TX Conference: 2A -

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin High School at Hallettsville High School