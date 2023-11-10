Which team is going to come out on top on Friday, November 10, when the SMU Mustangs and North Texas Mean Green go head to head at 9:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Mustangs. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

North Texas vs. SMU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction SMU (-17) Under (67.5) SMU 43, North Texas 19

North Texas Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Mean Green based on the moneyline is 14.8%.

The Mean Green are 5-3-1 against the spread this season.

North Texas is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 17 points or more this year.

The Mean Green have hit the over in five of their nine games with a set total (55.6%).

The average point total for the North Texas this year is 4.1 points less than this game's over/under.

SMU Betting Info (2023)

The Mustangs have a 90.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Mustangs have beaten the spread four times in eight games.

In games they were favored in by 17 points or more so far this season, the SMU has gone 3-1 against the spread.

SMU has had two games (out of eight) go over the total this season.

The over/under in this game is 67.5 points, 8.9 higher than the average total in SMU games this season.

Mean Green vs. Mustangs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SMU 40.0 15.9 52.5 10 30 20.6 North Texas 34.8 36.7 36.4 37 32.8 36.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.