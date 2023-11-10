The SMU Mustangs (7-2) host an AAC battle against the North Texas Mean Green (3-6) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

SMU has been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank seventh-best in scoring offense (40.0 points per game) and ninth-best in scoring defense (15.9 points allowed per game). On the defensive side of the ball, North Texas is bottom-25, surrendering 468.3 total yards per game (second-worst). On the bright side, it is excelling on the other side of the ball, accumulating 482.3 total yards per contest (10th-best).

North Texas vs. SMU Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

North Texas vs. SMU Key Statistics

North Texas SMU 482.3 (12th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 465.3 (17th) 468.3 (130th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.8 (6th) 180.7 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.1 (42nd) 301.7 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.2 (20th) 14 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (14th) 12 (73rd) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (96th)

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers leads North Texas with 2,445 yards on 195-of-308 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 144 rushing yards (16.0 ypg) on 74 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Ayo Adeyi has rushed 98 times for 716 yards, with four touchdowns.

Oscar Adaway III has run for 409 yards across 77 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Jay Maclin paces his team with 766 receiving yards on 44 receptions with 11 touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has 36 receptions (on 55 targets) for a total of 432 yards (48.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Damon Ward Jr.'s 47 targets have resulted in 29 catches for 385 yards and four touchdowns.

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has racked up 2,362 yards (262.4 ypg) on 166-of-282 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 199 rushing yards (22.1 ypg) on 48 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Jaylan Knighton has racked up 511 yards on 94 carries while finding the end zone four times.

LJ Johnson Jr. has been handed the ball 58 times this year and racked up 321 yards (35.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Jake Bailey's 384 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 41 times and has collected 31 catches.

Jordan Kerley has put up a 319-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes on 31 targets.

Jordan Hudson has racked up 22 catches for 317 yards, an average of 35.2 yards per game. He's scored five times as a receiver this season.

