How to Watch Prairie View A&M vs. Washington State on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-1) face the Washington State Cougars (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Beasley Coliseum. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Prairie View A&M vs. Washington State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Pac-12 Network
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
- Alabama State vs Iowa (8:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Grambling vs Colorado (8:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Mississippi Valley State vs Oklahoma (8:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Jackson State vs Cal Baptist (10:00 PM ET | November 10)
Prairie View A&M Stats Insights
- The Panthers' 40.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.2 percentage points lower than the Cougars allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
- Prairie View A&M compiled an 8-2 straight up record in games it shot above 44.6% from the field.
- The Panthers were the 101st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cougars finished 96th.
- The Panthers' 67.8 points per game last year were only 2.1 more points than the 65.7 the Cougars allowed to opponents.
- Prairie View A&M put together an 11-5 record last season in games it scored more than 65.7 points.
Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison
- Prairie View A&M put up more points at home (72.4 per game) than on the road (64.6) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Panthers allowed 6.6 fewer points per game at home (64.5) than on the road (71.1).
- At home, Prairie View A&M drained 5.7 trifectas per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.2). Prairie View A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.6%) than away (30.7%) as well.
Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Kansas Christian
|W 89-66
|William J. Nicks Building
|11/8/2023
|@ Seattle U
|L 71-60
|Redhawk Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|-
|Teague Center
|11/19/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
