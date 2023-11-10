We have 2023 high school football action in Reeves County, Texas this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Trinity County
  • Jasper County
  • Jones County
  • Irion County
  • Hood County
  • Jim Wells County
  • Potter County
  • Dallas County
  • Zapata County
  • Falls County

    • Reeves County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Balmorhea High School at Loop High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Loop, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.