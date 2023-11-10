Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School plays at Brazos Christian School on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT.

Reicher Cath. vs. Brazos Chr. Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Bryan, TX

Bryan, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Brazos County Games This Week

Wagner High School at A&M Consolidated

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Boerne-Samuel V Champion High School at College Station High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other McLennan County Games This Week

Mart High School at Cumby High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Athens, TX

Athens, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Yoakum High School at Lorena High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Robinson High School at Cuero High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Axtell High School at Valley Mills High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10

6:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: McGregor, TX

McGregor, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cayuga High School at Riesel High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Madisonville, TX

Madisonville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

David Crockett High School at Waco University High School