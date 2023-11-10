Rice vs. Harvard November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Rice Owls (1-0) meet the Harvard Crimson (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Rice vs. Harvard Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Rice (-7.5)
- Total: 145.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rice Top Players (2022-23)
- Max Fiedler: 11.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Quincy Olivari: 18.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Travis Evee: 15.6 PTS, 2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cameron Sheffield: 7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mekhi Mason: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Harvard Top Players (2022-23)
- Chris Ledlum: 18.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Evan Nelson: 8.4 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Samuel Silverstein: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Idan Tretout: 9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justice Ajogbor: 6.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rice vs. Harvard Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Rice Rank
|Rice AVG
|Harvard AVG
|Harvard Rank
|56th
|76.9
|Points Scored
|68.4
|266th
|334th
|76.6
|Points Allowed
|66.4
|69th
|134th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|34.3
|44th
|280th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10
|54th
|42nd
|8.8
|3pt Made
|6.6
|266th
|40th
|15.2
|Assists
|13.2
|163rd
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|12.9
|283rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.