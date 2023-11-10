Friday's contest between the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (1-0) and Liberty Lady Flames (1-0) going head to head at William R. Johnson Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of SFA, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on November 10.

In their most recent matchup on Monday, the Ladyjacks secured a 118-46 victory over Oklahoma Panhandle State.

SFA vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

SFA vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 71, Liberty 64

SFA Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Ladyjacks had a +495 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 14.6 points per game. They put up 75.3 points per game, 29th in college basketball, and allowed 60.7 per contest to rank 81st in college basketball.

In conference games last year, SFA averaged more points per game (77.8) than its overall average (75.3).

When playing at home, the Ladyjacks posted 8.3 more points per game last year (79.6) than they did away from home (71.3).

SFA allowed 60.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.3 on the road.

